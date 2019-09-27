Flipkart adds a royal touch to your home; introduces furniture by House of Pataudi

To enable consumers get the best of premium furniture ahead of the festive season, Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, today announced the foray of Saif Ali Khan-backed House of Pataudi in the online furniture space during this year’s Big Billion Days. This foray is reflective of growing importance of e-commerce with brands who aim to reach out to a wider base of consumers across India.

The House of Pataudi range of furniture, co-designed with Flipkart, will include a wide range of solid wood products across verticals including Study and Living room furniture and will allow the brand to serve consumers who desire premium royal furniture but lack selection and are usually underserved. The partnership will also help the brand make inroads into tier-II cities and beyond where there’s a lot of latent demand for quality premium furniture.

Commenting on the partnership, Adarsh Menon, Vice-President, Furniture, Electronics and Private label at Flipkart said, “As the leading furniture marketplace in the country, we constantly strive to bring the widest and most diverse choice of furniture to our consumers. This has enabled us to become a launchpad for several brands who want to serve customers across the country. Our partnership with House of Pataudi is a big step towards solving for consumers by offering the widest choice of heritage furniture, both in terms of design and price points along with seamless access to the product. It also adds to our growing range of premium furniture which is witnessing fast adoption in India and will help in making Flipkart the one-stop destination for all kinds of furniture in India.”

Sharing his thoughts on this move, Afsar Zaidi – founder & enabler of Exceed said, “Our ambition with House of Pataudi is to build a multi-category fashion and lifestyle brand. We want to offer dimensions of the glorious Pataudi heritage and take it to newer audiences. Venturing into home furniture pieces is an important move for us in this journey. Inspired by the colonial interiors and exquisite pieces at the Patuadi Palace, the collection truly embodies the elegance, sensibility and ethos of the family heritage. We are really excited about our partnership with Flipkart, which offers wide access and presence in one of the fastest growing e-commerce categories in the country.”

Furniture has been one of the fastest growing categories for Flipkart offering the widest choice of durability certified products, affordable payment constructs such as Buy Now Pay Later, No-cost EMI, Debit Card EMI and a seamless delivery and installation across 80% pincodes in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

