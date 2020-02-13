Flipkart and FICCI conduct workshop for MSMEs in Kolkata to help accelerate their growth

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) today organised a workshop “Winning big with e-commerce” for MSMEs in Kolkata. This workshop is part of a series of workshops that Flipkart and FICCI are conducting through a partnership they entered in November 2019 to help MSMEs leverage e-commerce to grow their business.

Through these workshops, MSMEs will learn how to expand their reach beyond their physical brick-and-mortar presence to a pan-India customer base of over 200 million. The workshops are designed to support MSMEs with the right knowledge, insights and capabilities to run a successful online business. They will cover areas such as business growth planning, accounting and taxation, access to capital, identifying new opportunities, the significance of digital brand building, developing and scaling brands, managing supply chain and inventory planning amongst others.

MSMEs are critical drivers for the economic growth of the country, developing manufacturing ecosystems and generating local employment for millions. The exponential growth of the Indian e-commerce industry has enormous potential to serve the MSME sector by providing new growth opportunities. Through these workshops, Flipkart aims at providing MSMEs with a platform to focus on sustained, accelerated growth and help them boost their brand visibility.

Mr. Rajneesh Kumar, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown company, we understand the vital role played by MSMEs in creating employment opportunities and directly contributing to India’s robust economy. We must empower such businesses with innovative technology and training to achieve faster and sustained growth. West Bengal is an important state for us. With this workshop, we look forward to welcoming MSMEs in Kolkata & other parts of the State into the e-commerce fold over the coming months as we progress towards creating a more robust and democratic and inclusive e-commerce marketplace.”

Flipkart aims to host over ten such workshops in the year, across cities such as Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Nagpur amongst others.

Mr. Raj Kumar Chhajer, Chairman, FICCI – West Bengal State MSME Committee, in his welcome remarks mentioned, “FICCI is happy to partner with Flipkart group to organise such workshops across the country and specifically in Kolkata to support the growth of MSMEs in the emerging digital economy aimed at fostering the inclusion, growth and success of MSMEs in e-commerce.”

Mr. Anurag Srivastava, IAS, Director, Directorate of MSME, Govt. of West Bengal, in his address mentioned, “These workshops will create awareness among MSMEs on the potential of the e-commerce marketplace, the importance of brand building online and how to build and scale their brands.”

The workshop was attended by over 80 entrepreneurs from MSME sectors such as handloom and handicrafts, gems and jewellery, garments, agri- and food processing, home and office décor, leather, education, engineering, sweets and confectionery and more.

Mr. P. Mohan Gandhi, IAS, Managing Director, West Bengal State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. and ex-officio Secretary, Department of MSME & Textiles, Government of West Bengal in his Keynote address welcomed the initiative by Flipkart and FICCI for providing MSMEs of the state an opportunity to leverage the potential of e-commerce marketplace. In his address he said, “West Bengal is home to the 2nd highest number of MSMEs in the country and workshops like these are a chance for them to interact with online marketplaces to clear their doubts and understand this industry better. The state government is keen to take this initiative forward.”

The partnership with FICCI for the workshop in Kolkata is the latest in the many steps taken by Flipkart towards making e-commerce more inclusive and welcoming India’s small businesses and sellers to the e-commerce fold.

