Flipkart continues to strengthen its furniture portfolio, forays into locally manufactured kids’ furniture with Flipkart Perfect Homes Junior

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the launch of Flipkart Perfect Homes Junior, expanding its range of furniture selection on the platform. Manufactured in India locally, the selection includes beds, study desks, kids seating/table and chair set and storage/wardrobes. Consumer research has shown that children who are provided with their own space and furniture experience a heightened sense of independence. Based on this insight, the products under the Flipkart Perfect Homes Junior rangeare specifically ‘designed for children – and not downsized’.

The kid’s portfolio will feature functional, vibrant and high-quality furniture with ample storage space and aesthetically pleasing looks. Keeping with Flipkart’s ethos of customer centricity, the Perfect Homes Junior range has been developed with a safety-first approach such as rounded edges, free of toxic chemicals, sturdy with no pinching parts and durability certified, among others. Each product undergoes rigorous audits by a trained quality team at Flipkart to ensure that highest standards of safety and quality are maintained in the process.

Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private labels, Flipkart, said, “We understand the aspirations as well as the concerns of Indian parents when it comes to buying products for their kids. They are value-driven and very quality-conscious. Safety and functionality are important considerations, and Flipkart Perfect Homes Junior range meets these expectations. With this expansion, we further strengthen our offerings in the online furniture industry, especially in the current times when parents are looking for dedicated spaces for their kids, as they continue staying indoors.”

Flipkart launched it’s ‘Perfect Homes Studio’ range in February 2020 with a focus on the young urban population’s desire for sleek, minimalist and functional furniture. The brand is known for identifying gaps in terms of price, quality and variety in online furniture offerings and has been working towards filling them. The products are locally manufactured and therefore contribute to the growth of local manufacturing communities and the creation of new job opportunities and means of livelihood. The launch of Flipkart Perfect Homes Junior range will mark the company’s foray into kid’s furniture – a category pegged to grow at 20 percent year-on-year, according to industry reports.