Flipkart Fashion launches the latest range of elegant Marie Claire watches

Being a leader in fashion, Flipkart continues to bring the best trends to its customers with its latest offering of elegant watches for women from the French Lifestyle brand Marie Claire. Marie Claire has always stayed ahead of trends and are the torch bearers in setting chic and stylish trends in vogue.

The Marie Claire line of watches available on Flipkart Fashion are crafted to suit any occasion with the seamless amalgamation of smart and fun, which is inspired by classic fashion essentials. The line comprises of exclusive designs in geometrical, minimal and functional shapes which reflect the season. The collection is christened with soft hues that elegantly bring together the classic and contemporary styles. The range of watches are featured in two beautiful collections – Opera, the fashion-oriented line, and Classique, the essentials line. Get your hands on these timeless watches that go beyond functionality, to become an accessory of style and elegance.

The Marie Claire range of watches are available on Flipkart Fashion starting at 1499/- only.

