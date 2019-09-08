Flipkart Massively Expands Pick-up Capabilities and Reach in Tier II & III Cities and Towns

Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, has massively expanded the reach of its pick-up operations in 800 additional cities and towns in the last six months — an initiative that will help bring thousands of new sellers, MSMEs, domestic manufacturers and artisans into the e-commerce fold. ‘The Reach Project’ by Flipkart was initiated in February to rapidly scale up pick-up capabilities and to cater to seller requests in hitherto unserviceable parts of the country.

More than 60,000 sellers from these cities and towns are set to benefit from this expansion, especially as it comes ahead of the crucial festive season. The states that will see the biggest impact from this initiative include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Tripura. In total, the new PIN code additions represent an almost 40% increase in serviceable cities pan-India. Particularly in Tier III and beyond cities and towns, the Reach Project has increased operations in serviceable PIN codes by almost 50%.

Commenting on the expansion, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “Flipkart’s initiative to increase the number of serviceable PIN codes for pick-up is a reiteration of our commitment to democratize e-commerce and spread the benefits of our platform to sellers, MSMEs and artisans outside metros. We are consistently working to empower more small-and-medium-size businesses, to bring their products to a pan-India customer base of over 150 million. This festive season is set to be the biggest ever for Flipkart and the ecosystem and we are making a concerted effort to ensure that MSMEs, sellers, rural entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers are able to participate, capitalize, grow and prosper through the opportunities afforded by e-commerce and celebrate with the country as a whole.”

As a homegrown company, Flipkart aims to offer services to the remotest corners of the country and help create sustainable means of livelihood and welfare. This project enhances the company’s ability to pick up packages from far-flung seller locations, centralize them in a hub or warehouse, and deliver them to customers through last-mile services.

