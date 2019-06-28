Flipkart rolls out nation-wide electric mobility vision for Ekart

India’s largest e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart today announced nation-wide plans to introduce Electric Vehicles (EVs) for its last mile deliveries. The announcement comes as a part of Flipkart’s sustainability commitment as it aims to reinvigorate efforts towards building technologies for solving crucial environment and civic issues.

As the homegrown e-commerce leader in India, the Flipkart Group takes a very proactive and holistic view in conducting its business responsibly, including all aspects of sustainability and usage of natural resources. In line with this, Flipkart aims to introduce electric vehicles in its last-mile delivery network, in a phased manner. The aim is to replace nearly 40% of its existing last mile fleet of delivery vans with EVs by March 2020, starting with nearly 160 EVans to be deployed across cities by the end of 2019.

Flipkart will also be working closely with the various manufacturers in this field to get the right designs suitable for e-commerce deliveries.

In the last 6 months, Flipkart had conducted multiple pilots for EV deployment in its supply chain and witnessed impressive performance results. It is also setting up the necessary charging infrastructure at its hubs in order for it to be able to deploy EVs at large scale and ensure their seamless operations. These efforts will also help in reducing our carbon emissions by over 50%. At present, Flipkart has already deployed 8 EVs in Hyderabad, 10 in New Delhi and 30 e-bikes in Bangalore.

“The induction of EVs across our supply chain is one of the major steps towards sustainability. We see tremendous growth opportunity in electric freight mobility from a greener supply chain perspective, which will play a key role in building a robust supply chain for the future. These efforts will help us meaningfully contribute towards electric mobility by reducing our dependence on conventional power sources, while bringing cost efficiencies for the business. In this process, we also hope to create an ecosystem for adoption of electric mobility in India,” said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace at Flipkart.

“As a committed corporate citizen, we at Flipkart understand our responsibility regarding environment and running our business in a more sustainable way. Our vision is to replace a significant portion of our last-mile delivery with EVs in the coming years and also contribute towards clean and sustainable mobility. Our team is working with local ecosystem partners to help them co-design concepts for electric vehicles best suited for the growing e-commerce industry. We believe these small but meaningful steps in this direction will go a long way in paving the way for larger adoption of EVs in the country,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart.

Flipkart has a strong commitment to sustainability as reflected in its recent efforts on usage of renewable energy, focus on waste management, and numerous other initiatives happening every day by teams across Flipkart group. At Flipkart group, we have always used our intimate knowledge of India and scale to drive positive change and create value for all our stakeholders.

