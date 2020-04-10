Flipkart SmartBuy launches hand sanitizers and surgical masks to support country’s efforts to control COVID19 outbreak

Supporting the country’s effort to make essential medical products available, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today introduced medically-certified hand sanitizers and surgical masks under its private brand – Flipkart SmartBuy’s Health+ range. Utilising its existing infrastructure, the company aims to provide access to these locally manufactured essentials in light of the increasing demand by consumers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

With safety and quality at the core of the product, Flipkart SmartBuy Health+ Hand sanitizer will be made available in line within the government pricing directive of Rs.250 for 500ml. These sanitizers adhere to FDA approved formulation with alcohol content as per the WHO recommendation. Further, Flipkart SmartBuy Surgical masks (3 ply meltblown face masks), which provide 95% filtration efficiency, will also be available in packs of 15, 20, 30 and 50 priced at Rs.240, Rs.310, Rs.400 and Rs.575 respectively.

During these unprecedented times, it is imperative for private and public entities to step up and support the nation in this fight against COVID-19. At Flipkart, we’ve been delivering groceries and other essentials to customers at their homes. E-commerce has been a key enabler in helping people stay home and maintain social distancing while ensuring that they get what they need. To further the ongoing efforts to meet steep demand for these products for consumers, Flipkart is proud to put into action its capabilities, scale, infrastructure & resources to make quality essential commodities available to consumers at the right price.

The Flipkart SmartBuy Health+ Hand sanitizer and Flipkart SmartBuy Surgical masks will be available on Flipkart’s platform under the Personal Care category in essentials.