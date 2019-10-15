Flipkart Strengthens its Tech org structure

Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, todayannounced that it is strengthening its Tech org with Jeyandran Venugopal (Jey) being elevated as the Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). In this role, Jey will provide strategic leadership to the organisation and define the technology vision for the company with specific focus on building future capabilities across product and engineering.

Flipkart has a robust tech team, that has contributed immensely in building a robust, resilient and scalable platform that gives Flipkart a competitive advantage for the future. Jey will facilitate prioritization of technology investments and drive continued agility in decision-making while working closely with tech & business leaders across the organisation.

While announcing this, Flipkart group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “In our vision to solve for commerce through technology in India, our world class technology leaders have played a key role and will continue to do in future as well. We are strengthening our technology capabilities every day and Jey will play an anchor along with the most talented team that we have. In his new role, he will continue to strengthen the team, tech investments and help implement new technologies at the pace and the scale that will enable us to become an even more agile, future-ready organization so that we can bring millions of new customers and sellers on our platform to achieve our vision to democratize ecommerce in India and solve complex local challenges that country faces.”

Jey has been with the Flipkart Group for more than two years and has previously served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Myntra, before moving to Flipkart in January 2019. He is a seasoned technology and product leader and has, over a span of two decades, held leadership roles in the consumer internet product/tech industry in the US and India. His responsibilities included leading the development of core e-commerce systems, fashion tech for Myntra and Jabong, platforms and digital media technologies for Amazon and Yahoo and heading an entrepreneurial venture in digital healthcare.

