Flipkart unveils The Big Billion Days Specials for consumers across India

Flipkart, India’s leading e-commerce marketplace, is making the upcoming festive season even more enjoyable for shoppers by unveiling a wide range of special products as part of the Big Billion Days Specials. Flipkart has partnered with 40 popular brands and co-created product offerings across categories like fashion, electronics, mobile, furniture, and more, guaranteeing something special for every shopper. There are a limited number of products available, and consumers will have access to purchase them as soon as the Big Billion Days begins.

Consumers look forward to the festive season as the perfect time to make unique, landmark purchases, which is why Flipkart is now unveiling the ‘Big Billion Days Specials’ — a specially curated collection of limited edition products co-created with the best brands across a range of categories, all available under one roof.

Some of the Big Billion Days Specials include:

Google Home Mini in a special coral colour: A limited-edition product that packs the power of Google Assistant in a miniature, coral-colored speaker

BOAT Stone 300 : 1000 bluetooth speakers signed by Guru Randhawa

Gillette Venus: A specially curated regimen box with a quirky pouch designed by Alicia Souza

Maggi Week of Delight box: A limited-edition pack, comprising of 7 assorted flavours to delight users with a bowlful of new taste everyday

Only X Ananya Panday collection: A special edition fashion offering in collaboration with popular Bollywood celebrity Ananya Panday

Raymond : The Story Respun collection: A curated line of contemporary heritage designs, with modern flair made from khadi fabric, making its online debut

ASUS ROG 2 Phone: The latest flagship gaming smartphone from ASUS, the first smartphone equipped with the SnapDragon 855+ processor

Big Billion Days themed commemorative gold coins by Malabar

Speaking about the Big Billion Days Specials, Nandita Sinha, Vice President – Events, Engagement & Merchandising at Flipkart says, “The Big Billion Days is one of the most-celebrated shopping events in India and every year, we find ways to make it more enjoyable for our consumers. This year, we have partnered with over 40 of the country’s leading brands to bring a range of innovative co-created products across categories, for the very first time, during the Big Billion Days. With this range of limited edition products, we believe that we will enhance our consumers’ shopping experience with a great start to the festive season, while giving them access to the best-in-class product offering.”

These unique range of curated products will be available from Sep 29 – Oct 4 this year, until stocks last.

