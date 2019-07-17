Flipkart unveils the latest range of Xiaomi’s lifestyle products on its platform

Flipkart Fashion is the one-stop destination for lifestyle products in India with its variety of brands, styles and designs. It brings the best lifestyle products to a large spectrum of customers. Flipkart, along with India’s most loved technology brand, Xiaomi, has launched a diverse range of Xiaomi lifestyle products on the Flipkart platform which includes shoes, backpacks and suitcases.

All Xiaomi products offer the best available specs, with the highest possible quality at an honest price bringing innovation to everyone. Mi Mens Sports Shoes 2, now available on Flipkart, are engineered with 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology, that combines five different materials making them shock-absorbent, durable and slip-resistant. A unique combination of performance and style, these shoes are now available on Flipkart Fashion starting at INR 2999 only.

Sporting a sleek and durable design, Mi Luggage is made from Makrolon™, a polycarbonate material that makes Mi Luggage extremely resilient. The wheels have excellent load bearing and noise reduction properties. The suitcase has an ergonomic handle and sports 4 different height adjustments for individual comfort and a TSA-approved combination lock. Available in two sizes, the Mi Luggage 20” is available for INR 2,999 and Mi Luggage 24” is available for INR 4,999 on Flipkart Fashion.

Stylish and versatile, Mi Backpacks are water repellant with ample storage and adjustable shoulder straps allowing consumers to create a style statement. With four different stylish variants, Mi Backpacks are now available on Flipkart Fashion starting from Rs. 899/- only.

