Flipkart Video’s Entertainer No. 1 is set to go live with a Filmy Tadka!

Are you a die-hard Bollywood fan? Kya aapke rago mein daudta hain ‘Entertainment, Entertainment aur sirf Entertainment’? Then join the search for India’s Entertainer No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan as India’s unique stay-at-home reality show goes live at midnight with the theme for week 1 – ‘Lagao Filmy Tadka’.

The show aims to give people a platform to showcase their talent, while encouraging social distancing and is curated with the intention to cheer up India during this difficult time. As part of this week’s theme, users can upload videos indulging their filmy side and showing off their ‘Bollywood ka Thumka’ or bringing out the ‘Bollywood ki Maa’. Other themes include, ‘I eat Bollywood, I sleep Bollywood’, ‘Dhishoom’ (action scenes), ‘Mein hu Villain’, ‘Filmy Family’, ‘Budget Mein Bollywood’, ‘Kahani mein twist’, ‘Retro Bollywood’ and ‘Iconic scenes reenacted with a modern twist’. There’s something special for every entertainer, to choose from!

To participate, record your performance directly under the ‘video’ section on the Flipkart app. Each sub-theme will have a large library of songs and dialogues to choose from. Over a period of 8 weeks, the show will consist of diverse weekly challenges, with a new theme every Monday night, in a quest to find India’s most talented entertainers from home. Top entries for each week will be announced every Sunday night with the most popular entries moving on to the next round, for a chance to win exciting prizes. The show is open to participants over 13 years of age (allowing minors to participate under supervision), and people can showcase their talent with no bar on gender or geography.

So, what are you waiting for? Tune at midnight tonight on the Flipkart app to find out more and don’t miss out on your chance to become India’s Entertainer No. 1!