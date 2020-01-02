‘Food’ Emerges Among the Top 5 Content Categories on TikTok

TikTok, the world’s leading destination for short-format videos,

known for its diverse content, has witnessed ‘Food’ emerge amongst the top 5 categories with

a 50 percent increase in videos. Professional chefs such as Kunal Kapur, Ranveer Brar, Pooja

Dhingra, Vicky Ratnani amongst others have joined TikTok to share their kitchen secrets with

the platform’s 200 million user community. TikTok recently partnered with Zomato for India’s

grandest food carnival, Zomaland, in order to bring users closer to the country’s wide range of

culinary delights. Kolkata Zomaland took place on 28 th -29 th December in Calcutta Boating and

Hotel Resorts.

Recipes, mukbangs, reviews, food displays, kitchen hacks/ tips are some of the most popular

themes that are being explored in the food category on TikTok,. The platform’s most recent

campaign, #TikTokFoodie garnered an overwhelming response from the users and has clocked

almost 4.5 billion views, highlighting the popularity of content around food among its users. As

part of the campaign, the users can participate in an in-app poll around favourite snack recipes.

From Left to Right: Kunal Kapur, Ranveer Brar, Ulhas Kamathe and Amma Ki Thali sharing

interesting food videos on TikTok

Some of the most popular food creators on the platform who have actively been sharing unique

and creative content include Bihari_Babu (309.1k fans), Bong_Bukkhad (400.8k fans), Ulhas

Kamathe (1.6 million fans), Amma ki Thali (808k fans), CookingShooking (613k fans), Sitaram

Chahar (639k fans), Abhinav Jeswani (592k fans), Ruchika Asatkar (516k fans), Home Cooking

Show (403k fans), Kabita’s Kitchen (320k fans) amongst others. The food videos posted by

Indian users are also garnering a fantastic response from the global TikTok community across

countries such as Thailand, Dubai, USA and UK.

Chef Kunal Kapur says, “Food allows one to mix craftsmanship with creativity and TikTok is the

perfect platform for it due to its inherent nature of enabling users the freedom of creative

expression. As a chef, its riveting to see people come forward and experiment with recipes,

leaving one to always stumble upon something new on the platform. I am thrilled to be part of a

community that appreciates food and look forward to discovering more exciting content as we

move forward.”

In the past, TikTok has also partnered with food brands to conceptualize interesting and quirky

campaigns that have been widely appreciated by the user community. Earlier this year, the

platform partnered with Food Food TV for the #FoodofIndia campaign which encouraged users

to create and share lip-smacking food content and give an opportunity to its users become

famous as a popular content creator in the food category.

Join TikTok and be part of its vibrant community of talented users by participating in creative in-

app campaigns and initiatives.

