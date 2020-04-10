For the first time on Bengali Television, a singing reality show to be entirely shot on mobile phones

Super Singer, a show known for its unabating innovativeness, is all set to enthral the audience with yet another unique initiative. At a time when the country is under lockdown, making fresh content hard to come by on television, Star Jalsha is all set to create two fresh episodes of 1.5 hours each, shot entirely on the mobile. These two special Super Singer episodes will be telecast on 11th and 12th April, 8:30 pm onwards. This is for the first time ever in Bengal, that a non-fiction show is getting shot entirely on a mobile phone.

The Top 7 contestants- Sanchari Sengupta, Shrayee Paul, Shalini Mukherjee, Rajdeep Mukherjee, Tulika Das, Deepmala Halder, Mayuri Saha, will showcase their singing prowess from the comfort of their own homes. Host Jisshu U Sengupta along with Judges Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu and Jeet Gannguli will also be seen guiding the contestants and sharing their feedback from their homes.

These specially curated episodes promise a one of its kind experience for the music loving audience. Watch out for another history in the making with the power packed performances of our Super Singers this Saturday and Sunday at 8.30 pm only on Star Jalsha SD and HD.