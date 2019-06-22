Forever 21 in Guwahati now

Forever 21, India’s most loved fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, part of the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. announces its first arrival in the North Eastern Retail Market with the Launch of its Guwahati Store. Forever 21 announces the launch of its first ever stand-alone store in the country on 23 June 2019 from 11 am onwards on GS Road, Guwahati. Get ready to give your wardrobe a revolutionary seasonal makeover with internationally acclaimed styles that is destined to uplift your fashion quotient. Forever 21 is a California-based fast fashion brand which has built a strong market for itself with stores in major cities in India. Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Men, Women and Girls.

The brand is all set to treat its fans with a bonanza of exciting offers you simply cannot afford to miss out on! Remember to queue up from 11.00 AM onwards to make the most out of the below mentioned offers (T&C’s apply):

Be among the first 100 customers to get a free shopping worth Rs.1500 and next 200 to get a free shopping worth Rs.1000*

Show your love for the brand this monsoon by winning a Forever 21 branded yellow umbrella*

Groove to your favorite tunes in style! Win branded Forever 21 earphones*

Stand a chance to win mobile phone*

When: June 23rd, 2019

Time: Store opens at 12 noon. Queuing begins 11am onwards

Where: GS Road, in front of Novotel Hotel

