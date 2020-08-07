Fortis Anandapur launches Eastern India’s First Dual Source Somatom Drive CT scanner (24 times faster than ordinary machines)

Q: Can it be effective for COVID 19 asymptomatic patients?
A: High-resolution CT (HRCT) Thorax is one of the screening modalities for COVID 19 (both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients). This machine’s enhanced image quality will be able to pick signs early and act as an excellent screening tool.
Q: Is it covered under insurance?
A: Yes
Q: Are patients less exposed to radiation? And what it means for COVID and non-COVID patients?
A: The machine is also called walk-in CT. Due to the significantly less amount of time taken to do a scan, the radiation exposure is greatly reduced. Just to put things in perspective, the full body scan time is approximately 8 secs. We can now do CT scan of unstable patients, paediatric patients, and also patients with renal compromise as contrast used is much less. At the same time it will give clinicians better images with functional assessment and dynamic imaging, thereby improving clinical outcomes.VIDEO – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ntoZ9P8nwfZUyDRweN896ah-VjeUTQGU/view?usp=sharing