Fortis Anandapur launches Home Isolation Support Programme for COVID-19 positive patient

Fortis Healthcare, India’s leading healthcare solution provider, in an effort to meet

the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic have launched the Home Isolation Support

Programme for COVID positive patients. As cases are surging, hospital beds are becoming

an important resource. Recent learnings indicate that patients who are asymptomatic

and/or have mild symptoms do not require hospitalisation; they can recover within the

comfort of their homes. However, most people are unaware about the protocols of

practicing home isolation and are bound to turn anxious if diagnosed. Fortis’s Home

Isolation Programme provides that attention and guidance as patients recover at home.

Since several parameters like age, comorbidities etc. are taken into account while treating

COVID patients, home isolation is not advised for everyone and can be practised only after a

doctor has certified it. After the certification, patients are taken on board; and a care

assistant explains the dos and don’ts to the family and patient. A team of doctors remotely

monitors the vitals of the patients daily, maintains communication to keep them informed

about their health, medical alerts, what should be done in case of an emergency and when

to reach the hospital. If a critical alert is raised, ambulance services will bring the patient to

the hospital immediately.

As a part of the recovery process the patient is also given a psychological and dietary

counselling and four video consultations with COVID specialists. As per Ministry guidelines if

the patient has clinically recovered after 17 days of home isolation, they don’t need repeat

tests. They are deemed fit and COVID free. The programme is provided a nominal cost of Rs

7,999, keeping in mind the financial slump that the pandemic has exposed us to.

​Speaking about the programme Dr Arafat Faisal, Medical Superintendent, Fortis

Anandapur said, ​​“Home Isolation Programme envisions the future need of the community

wherein hospital beds will fall short as the pandemic progresses. The purpose of the

programme is to reach out to as many patients as possible and give due medical attention

depending on the severity of the disease. COVID-19 is going to stay and the burden of the

disease is going to increase with each passing day. We have to be prepared to filter patients

and hospitalise only where indicated.”