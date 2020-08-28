Navigation
Fortis Anandapur on the sad demise of Mr.Krishna Chakraborty, Father of Mr. Raj Chakraborty
Dr Arafat Faisal, Head Medical Services at Fortis Hospital, Anandapur said, “Mr. Krishna Chakraborty, 75 year old gentleman, Father of Mr. Raj Chakraborty, was admitted to us in a critical condition on 13th August. He had severe bacterial and viral (COVID) pneumonia on a background of severe COPD and recurrent heart failure. He came out of ventilation twice during this admission but couldn’t come out the third time. He had PTCA done earlier for IHD and was a diabetic and hypertensive. Despite our best efforts he passed away today morning. We empathize with the family in this moment of grief and convey our heartfelt condolences.”

