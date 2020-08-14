Fortis announces its intent to rebrand as ‘Parkway’, a leading IHH brand

The Board of Directors of Fortis Healthcare Limited (“Company”) in its meeting today
has given an in-principle approval for the change in the name and branding of the Company and
its subsidiaries.
Subject to requisite approvals and directions from the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and the
receipt of all requisite corporate and other approvals as may be required, the Company and its
subsidiaries propose to, discontinue the use of ‘Fortis’, ‘La Femme’ and ‘SRL’ as part of their
corporate name, brand and logo.
The rebranding decision was taken as the current brand license agreements expire in April/May
2021, and most importantly to reinforce the complete disassociation of the company from its
erstwhile promoters. A Brand research was conducted by the Company which showed a positive
response and preference for the ‘Parkway’ brand as compared to a neutral brand or any other
brand of IHH Healthcare Berhad (“IHH”), the ultimate parent of Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd., the
promoter of the Company with 31% shareholding. ‘Parkway’ is a well renowned and
internationally acclaimed brand in the field of healthcare, belonging to the IHH group. The IHH
group operates more than 15,000 licensed beds across 78 hospitals in 10 countries worldwide
and is Asia’s largest integrated private healthcare provider.
As part of its commercial strategy, the Company intends to, going forward, obtain a license to use
the brand ‘Parkway’ as the corporate name, brand and logo of the Company and all its
subsidiaries (excluding SRL Limited and its subsidiaries and joint ventures) in relation to the
hospital business. Separately, SRL Limited would seek to develop a new neutral brand name,
brand and logo, unrelated to the IHH Group and the Fortis brand, for use in the diagnostics
business.
Commenting on the development, Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman, Fortis Healthcare said, “This is
the culmination of the extensive overhaul and strengthening of the governance processes initiated
by the reconstituted Board in 2018, and is a reinforcement of our efforts to completely
disassociate ourselves from the erstwhile promoters of the Company. Our association with IHH is
a significant alliance in the healthcare industry in India. We pride ourselves on a culture of serving
our patients with care and compassion and the association with IHH would foster that goal. We
will work with all relevant authorities to ensure a smooth transition of the brand.”
Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, shared that, “We have always
seen potential synergies between our company and IHH and look to leverage IHH’s global
healthcare expertise to grow our organization further. Our association has come at a point in time
when healthcare in India and globally is experiencing a substantial transformation. As a brand, our
company has had several facets and we have always believed that we stand for much more. We
would like to assure our patients, employees and all key stakeholders that our focus on patient
centricity and clinical excellence, along with the quality of our service delivery will only get better
with a new brand and identity.”
Sharing his thoughts on the brand name change, Dr Kelvin Loh Chi-Keon, MD and CEO, IHH
Healthcare said, “The ‘Parkway’ brand is synonymous with excellence in patient-centred quality
care in Asia. By rebranding the Fortis group of hospitals with ‘Parkway’, one of our group’s leading
brands, IHH Healthcare reinforces its commitment to Fortis and to India’s healthcare industry. We
strive to continually provide best-in-class clinical outcomes and offer world-class services.”
About Fortis Healthcare Limited
Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The
healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics and day care
specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates its healthcare delivery services in India, Dubai
and Sri Lanka with 36 healthcare facilities (including projects under development), approximately
4,000 operational beds and over 400 diagnostics centres.