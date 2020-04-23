Fri. Apr 24th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

FORTNITE AND TRAVIS SCOTT PRESENT: ASTRONOMICAL

1 min read

(Los Angeles, CA) Travis Scott + Cactus Jack have partnered with Fortnite on a one of a kind in-game experiential performance and the world premiere of a new song.

The ASTRONOMICAL in-game experience takes place within Fortnite on Thursday, April 23rd at 7PM EDT with the in-game waiting room opening 30 minutes prior to start.

To accommodate the demand globally, multiple showings will occur for those in other time zones and those wanting to catch encore performances. 

  • 4/23 – The Americas – 7PM EDT
  • 4/24 – EU & ME – 10AM EDT
  • 4/25 – Asia & Oceania – 12AM EDT
  • 4/25 – EU & ME – 11AM EDT
  • 4/25 – The Americas – 6PM EDT

Ahead of the show on 4/23, Travis Scott will join the Fortnite Icon Series on 4/21, allowing players to get his exclusive outfits and emotes as well as unlocking other pieces by completing challenges. Attendees at the ASTRONOMICAL event will also receive the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens free.

For more information on how to attend ASTRONOMICAL visit: fortnite.com/astronomical

More Stories

1 min read

Where there is a will there is a way

5 min read

Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Indian retail industry leaders seek government support to survive, revive and reboot

2 min read

SastaSundar.com Organises A Digital Poem Campaign To Show Solidarity Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

1 min read

Where there is a will there is a way

5 min read

Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Indian retail industry leaders seek government support to survive, revive and reboot

2 min read

SastaSundar.com Organises A Digital Poem Campaign To Show Solidarity Against COVID-19 Pandemic

1 min read

30 certified on-call plumbers for the people in Bengal provided by Skill India; 900 total in India

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »