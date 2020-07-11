FOSSIL WELCOMES ON-BOARD ITS NEWEST CELEBRITY AMBASSADOR- Disha Patani

FOSSILis excited to announce the addition of Disha Patani as its newest celebrity brand ambassador in India. The youth style icon successfully drives her large fan base with her authenticity and sense of fashion that is creative, fresh and modern.

“We are so proud Fossil has become one of the top fashion brands in the watch category in India, and one that reflects the aspirations of youthful India. We are constantly innovating our designs while preserving the best of our modern vintage past,” says Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India. “Fossil is delighted to partner with Disha Patani who truly represents millennial India. Her confidence and passion for all that she takes on is remarkable, she has a dynamic sense of style, and she embodies Fossil’s intrinsic optimism and authenticity,” he further added.

The brand welcomed Disha Patani to the Fossil family on 10th July on Fossil’s newly launched India Instagram page.