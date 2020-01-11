Four-day Behala Classical Festival set to begin from January 9

The most awaited musical extravaganza “Behala Classical Festival” organised by Behala Sanskrtitk Sammilani and presented by Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers is back with its eighth edition. The season eighth of the classical festival that pays tribute to Pt. Ravi Shankar, would be held from 9th January to 12th January 2020 at Behala Blind School Ground, Kolkata. The musical festival was inaugurated by Eminent Tabla Player Ananda Gopal Bandopadhyay, Smt. Mala Roy, MP, Loksobha, South Kolkata along with Mr. Rupak Saha, Director of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers and Mr. Parimal Bhattacharya, Executive President of Behala Sanskritik Sammilani at the festival ground today.

“Behala Classical Festival” in its successful endeavour to encourage today’s generation towards the Indian Classical Music which has witnessed the presence of many luminaries, who indeed inspired and influenced many in the genre of music. The four day long festival would showcase the participation of Sitar Maestro Pt. Budhaditya Mukherjee, Santoor Maestro Pt. Tarun Bhattachrya, Percussionist Taufiq Qureshi, Sarod Player Pt. Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Mohan Veena Maestro Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Violin Virtuoso Dr L. Subramaniam, Songstress par excellence Kavita Krishnamurthy, Tabla Virtuoso Pt. Tanmoy Bose and many more. Eminent Tabla Player Ananda Gopal Bandopadhyay would be felicitated on 9th January at the inaugural day and the legendary playback vocalist Kavita Krishnamurthy would be felicitated with “Shyam Sundar Co. Sarvottam Samman” on 12th January during the closing ceremony of the gala festival for their immense contribution to Indian Classical Music.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers said, “The music of India is said to be one of the oldest unbroken musical traditions in the world and its essence help us to gather good memories. Many legends have grown up concerning origins and development of Indian classical music. The younger generations too are closely knitted with the Indian classical music because its essence cannot be ignored. It has always been a great pleasure to be associated with Behala Classical Festival and we are really proud that the festival is stepped in its eighth edition with splendour.”

