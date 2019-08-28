Freecharge forays into Digital Credit Cardspowered by Axis Bank

Taking a step towards reaching out tomillennials,

Freecharge–one of the leading digital platforms for financial services, today announced the

launch of its firstDigital Credit Card, powered by Axis Bank, India’s third largest private

sector bank. The card empowers these digital natives with easy access to credit, that comes

with an instant and seamless experience, while also being flexible and secure.

The Digital Credit card is especially designed for the aspirational

youth,the go-getters, who are often at the beginning of

theircareers.This card gives them easy and instant access to cash

while

on-the-go and would help them make the most of their resources.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Siddharth Mehta, CEO,

Freecharge

said, “The fintech space is evolving every day and we want to be at

the forefront of it. We will keep coming up with products

andsolutions that befits the need of the new age customer, based

ontheir interests and affinities. Our entry into this space isdriven by

the quintessential requirement of easy availabilityof credit that

allows the aspirational millennialto takespontaneous and

independent decisions. With Axis Bank’ssupport, we are confident

of reaching out a large customer base, with best-in-class services.”

Freecharge’s Digital Credit Card comes with 50 days’ of credit

period

and is accepted across ecommerce platforms with exclusive access

to deals across categories. The online transactions can also beconverted to EMI as per their

convenience. Initially, the card willbe rolled-out to a select group of customers and then

subsequentlyopened to a larger base.

Adding to the launch, Mr. Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and Head of Cards & Payment of Axis Bank

said, “We are delightedto introduce digital credit for the millennials and early jobbers. With

this card, we plan to further tap the aspiring youth, who seek only the best deals.

Freecharge, given their close association with the digitally savvy youth, has designed a

product that is smart, fast and convenient – just apt for this segment. We are positive that

this targeted product will contribute substantially to the Bank’s credit card portfolio.”

With an easy-to-use interface, customers can get their Digital Credit Cards by just entering

their details on theFreecharge app, which will enable a Visa Credit Card instantly on their

mobile phones. Thereafter, they can instantly start making online purchases on any

ecommerce platform and also repay credit card bills.

