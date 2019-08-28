Freecharge forays into Digital Credit Cardspowered by Axis Bank
Taking a step towards reaching out tomillennials,
Freecharge–one of the leading digital platforms for financial services, today announced the
launch of its firstDigital Credit Card, powered by Axis Bank, India’s third largest private
sector bank. The card empowers these digital natives with easy access to credit, that comes
with an instant and seamless experience, while also being flexible and secure.
The Digital Credit card is especially designed for the aspirational
youth,the go-getters, who are often at the beginning of
theircareers.This card gives them easy and instant access to cash
while
on-the-go and would help them make the most of their resources.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Siddharth Mehta, CEO,
Freecharge
said, “The fintech space is evolving every day and we want to be at
the forefront of it. We will keep coming up with products
andsolutions that befits the need of the new age customer, based
ontheir interests and affinities. Our entry into this space isdriven by
the quintessential requirement of easy availabilityof credit that
allows the aspirational millennialto takespontaneous and
independent decisions. With Axis Bank’ssupport, we are confident
of reaching out a large customer base, with best-in-class services.”
Freecharge’s Digital Credit Card comes with 50 days’ of credit
period
and is accepted across ecommerce platforms with exclusive access
to deals across categories. The online transactions can also beconverted to EMI as per their
convenience. Initially, the card willbe rolled-out to a select group of customers and then
subsequentlyopened to a larger base.
Adding to the launch, Mr. Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and Head of Cards & Payment of Axis Bank
said, “We are delightedto introduce digital credit for the millennials and early jobbers. With
this card, we plan to further tap the aspiring youth, who seek only the best deals.
Freecharge, given their close association with the digitally savvy youth, has designed a
product that is smart, fast and convenient – just apt for this segment. We are positive that
this targeted product will contribute substantially to the Bank’s credit card portfolio.”
With an easy-to-use interface, customers can get their Digital Credit Cards by just entering
their details on theFreecharge app, which will enable a Visa Credit Card instantly on their
mobile phones. Thereafter, they can instantly start making online purchases on any
ecommerce platform and also repay credit card bills.