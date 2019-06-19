From Shooting floor of ‘Okia Gari

Oki Agari is an upcoming Bengali short flick directed by Samik Roy Chowdhury. Produced under the banner of Creative World Entertainment. Creative producer Sarmishtha Ghosh. Film has a versatile star cast Mir Afsar Ali and Actress Devleena Kumar. Music is given by the most talented Rupam Islam. DOP Prosenjit KoleyOki Agari is a thriller dark movie where Mir Afsar Ali is a playing a role of a Lawyer and Devleena Kumar will be his Client. The movie is set on 90s backdrop.

Oki Agari is from the Japanese meaning “Getup” and “Arise”, and is associated frequently with the Japanese phrase “Nanakorobi Yaoki” which loosely translates to “Seven times down, Eight times up”.

This is one of my main philosophies in life. It doesn’t matter how many times life knocks you down, if you are able to stand-up at least one more time you might just get through this life without dying first.

