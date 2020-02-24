Fun, Food and Rewards: The Third edition of “Top Food Blogger Awards”

The Grand Finale Third edition of “Top Food Blogger Awards” organised by Candid Communication and Sidd’s Hospitality heldtoday at The Stadel in the esteemed presence of Chief Guest – Mr. Debashis Sen, Chairman & Managing Director, HIDCO, along with renowned personalities like Mr. Satrajit Sen, Mr. Indroneel Mukherjee, Ms. Senjuti Dass, Dj Akash Rohira, Dr. Nilanjana Chakraborty, Ms. Rita Bhimani and Ms. Aakanksha Manglani

Top Food Blogger Awards was started with the objective to reward bloggers in segments of the quality of writing, the uniqueness of the subjects covered, the level of love displayed in the words on the virtual page and of course, the quality of the photographs and the level of love displayed in taking them. Setting a benchmark in the industry, Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 continues its journey of celebration of bloggers, cooks, photographers and travelers who have taken to the web to tell stories and get everyone excited!

Ms. Rakhi Purnima Dasgupta was conferred with the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award”, a renowned food columnist and the owner of Kewpie’s- the Mecca of bengali cuisine of Kolkata.The judge’s panel for the third edition of the Top Food Bloggers Award includedMr. Vipul Kamboj, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kolkata NH6, Mr. Vaibhav Gupta, Hotel Manager, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat, Masterchef Priyanka M, Celebrity Chef & Consultant, Mr. Jimmy Tangree, Head 91.9 Friends FM & Masterchef Daniel C Gomes, Corporate Executive Chef.

“As the organiser of the third edition Top Food Blogger Awards 2020, we are grateful for the interest and feedback generated amidst our bloggers fraternity. We feel strengthened to receive over 500 nominations and over 4500 votes. We’re confident that these awards will gain more magnitude in the years to come” said Ms. Paromita Ghosh, Director, Candid Communication.

“TFBA India has been able to offer a unique platform to the Food Blogging Community of Eastern India thereby spreading the message of team work and encouraging new food bloggers to give shape to their passion and love for blogging”, said Mr. Ankur Siddiqui, Director, Sidd’s Hospitality.

Showcasing the significance of this glorious event, Mr. Rajit Bhutoria, Director, The Stadel, further said “We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious platform. It is very inspiring to see the level of dedication, talent and creativity the food bloggers community have and they must be appreciated for this.’’.

The total numbers of awards were 29. The TFBA has 14 categories such as: Best Food Travel Blog, Most Inspired Weeknight Dinners, Best Food Instagram, Best Drinks Blog, Best Baking & Sweets Blog, Best Style & Design Blog, Food & Culture Blog Award, Best Food Videos, Best New Food Grammar, Best Photography, The Obsessive Award: Best Special Interest Blog, Nuveau Food Blogger of the Year, Best Storytelling Blog of the year. On special demand from the blogging fraternity for 2 consecutive years and considering the present trend, TFBA has introduced 2 additional Award Categories Best Lifestyle And Fashion Blog Of The Year as well as Thai Airways Travel Blog Of The Year. All the categories were divided into two – Jury’s choice and people’s choice award. The occasion also witnessed a new segment of award called “The Aananda Imperial Award for Best Blog on Bengal’s Culture and Food” which was rewarded to one of the participants.

The Winners of Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 are-

CATEGORIES 2020 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD JURY CHOICE AWARDS BEST FOOD TRAVEL BLOG JUDE MARTIN POORNA BANERJEE MOST INSPIRED WEEKNIGHT DINNERS DEBJANI CHATTERJEE ALAM DR. NILANJANA BHATTACHARYYA BEST FOOD INSTAGRAM SREEJITA BISWAS SOHAM SINHA BEST DRINKS BLOG SUBHASIS CHATTERJEE SOUVIK BHATTACHARYA BEST BAKING & SWEETS BLOG SOUVIK BHATTACHARYA DIPYAMAN BASU FOOD & CULTURE BLOG RITOVASH MAZUMDER RUKSANA A KAPADIA & SUNEHA SAHA BEST FOOD VIDEOS PRIYANKA SINGH INDRAJIT LAHIRI BEST NEW FOOD-GRAMMER SOHAM SINHA TASHMIN MAZUMDER BEST PHOTOGRAPHY TANMOY BASAK ROIBAT BHOWANI THE OBSESSIVE AWARD: BEST SPECIAL INTEREST BLOG RUKSANA A KAPADIA & SUNEHA SAHA KONINIKA DE NUVEAU FOOD BLOGGER OF THE YEAR OLIVE ROY PRIYANKA JAISWAL BEST STORYTELLING BLOG OF THE YEAR DR NILANJANA BHATTACHARYA RAINA KSHETRY BEST LIFESTYLE AND FASHION BLOG DEVPURNA TALAPATRA MONALISA SAHA THAI AIRWAYS TRAVEL BLOG SUBHASIS CHATTERJEE ANUSREEA & SWARNAVA MUKHERJEE THE AANANDA IMPERIAL AWARD FOR THE BEST BLOG ON BENGAL’S CULTURE & FOOD INDRAJIT LAHIRI

The initiative was supported by Trophy Partner -The Aananda Imperial, Culinary Partner-International Culinary Institute, Radio Partner- 91.9 Friends FM, Print Partner – Millennium Post, Channel Partner – Siti Events, Gift Partners – Auli , Rollick and Banchharam’s , Airline Partner- Thai Airways, Makeover & Fashion Partner- The Makeover Factory, Design Partner-Photo Gallery, Technology Partner- Namhin Web Solutions, Documentation Partner- Studio15, Hospitality Partner for the Announcement Press Conference -The Astor Hotel, Hospitality Partner for the Panel Discussion- Soul The Sky Lounge, Hospitality Partner for Nominee Party -Sanjha Chulha and Hospitality Partner for the Grand Finale -The Stadel.



