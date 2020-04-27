Tue. Apr 28th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

FundsIndia.com introduces “MeraSuraksha.com” – Choosing the right insurance cannot be easier

FundsIndia, the country’s largest online retail investment platform, announces the launch of MeraSuraksha.com, our very own platform that houses insurance products.

MeraSuraksha is an intelligent platform that will offer the vital Term Insurance plan. The USP of MeraSuraksha is the same as to what FundsIndia is prominently recognized for, ‘Simple, Friendly and Paperless’. The entire end to end process of getting insured can be easily completed within a single platform. By not limiting the Paperless functionality of the platform, MeraSuraksha will soon unveil the facility for FundsIndia Investors to opt for Insurance through just a few clicks.  

FundsIndia has partnered with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to provide their term life product “I Protect Smart” to the customers through MeraSuraksha.com. Moving forward, partnerships with various other Insurance providers will be added to the platform. In the near future, this platform will be upgraded to provide a plethora of Insurance plans like Motor, Home, Travel, and Health Insurance.

If one is looking for a most credible insurance provider, MeraSuraksha.com is the go-to option! Designed with care to avoid despair, because we believe every family deserves a sense of safety! 

MeraSuraksha has been crafted with the needs of users and personal life experiences in mind.

Speaking about the product, Mr.Girirajan Murugan, CEO at FundsIndia.com says “Our vision at FundsIndia has always been to be a world-class investment platform while providing an amalgamation of sophisticated investment advice and technology to our customers. With the launch of MeraSuraksha.com, FundsIndia continues to ensure the protection of not only users’ money but also the welfare of their families. I believe that this platform will be quite interesting and inspiring among the diversified plethora of investment options for our investors.”

