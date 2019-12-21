FUNSKOOL BRINGS THE BEST OF INTERNATIONAL BRANDS TO INDIA FOR CHRISTMAS-NEW YEAR 2020!

Funskool India, India’s favourite toy company has brought in the latest international brands Sylvanian Families, Bunchems and Vtech, for children this festive season.

Developed with the core values of Nature, Family and Love; SYLVANIAN FAMILIES, the first-of-its kind Japanese playsets created during 1985, allows children to craft their own stories, and assists them develop social skills and emotional intelligence through imaginative play. The Sylvanian family sets encompass various animal family figurines with themed playsets having varieties such as – furniture sets, home and even holiday playsets!

If you are on the lookout for interactive and educational toys for your toddler, then the collection from Vtech is the choice for you. VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children’s development and make learning fun. The range has the latest in edutainment toys and gadgets that prompt motor skills, colour identification, cognitive skills and encourage learning. Vtech has gadgets such as Musical Rhyme Book, Tiny Tot Driver, Baby Walker, Touch & Teach Turtle etc. that allows kids to enjoy the process of leaning through sound, light and pleasant musical notes.

A wide range of sustainably made wooden infant & preschool toys from Plan Toys. They manufacture their toys through eco-friendly processes at every single step of the production focusing on reducing their carbon footprint. All materials used, from the product to packaging, are safe and sustainable. In addition, Plan Toys also have a series of toys that uniquely aid in the development of children with special needs.

Let the creative juices flow with BUNCHEMS from Spin Master! Squish together your own colourful pet pals with little balls that stick to each other. Inside the set, kids can create a super-cool pet pals with the help of the guidebook, squish together your monkey’s legs, body, tail, teeth and lastly add the finishing touch with the googly eyes. Now kids can get on the wild side and make their own pet!

Now, embrace the festive season, bring home the holiday spirit with the best of international toys brought to you by Funskool India! Available in stores and online!

S.no Product Description Price 1 SYLVANIAN FAMILIES – COSY COTTAGE STARTER HOME Rs.2499/- 2 SYLVANIAN FAMILIES – SEASIDE CRUISER HOUSE BOAT Rs.3999/- 3 BUNCHEMS – ON THE GO EASEL Rs.1499/- 4 BENDY BUNCHEMS Rs.2249/- 5 VTECH – FIRST STEPS BABY WALKER Rs.4999/- 6 VTECH POP-A-BALL POP & DROP DIGGER Rs.3499/- 7 PLAN TOYS – RAINBOW ALLIGATOR Rs.1249/- 8 PLAN TOYS -MY FIRST CAMERA Rs.749/-

