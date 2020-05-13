Thu. May 14th, 2020

Future of Kolkata Durgapujo 2020

Already in between plans and programms going on by Forum For Durgautsab .Already they have started their 1st live meeting via Facebook live.Members present today are 1.Shri Debashish Kumar (M.I.C, KMC), 2.Shri Partho Ghosh,(Shibmandir Durga Pujo),3. Shri Debdut Ghosh Thakur (Journalist),4. Shri Avishek Bhattacharya,(Anchor) from Forum For Durgautsab in a public and social meeting via facebook live.
We are hearing the old days stories and formation of Forum For Durgautsab from Shri Debdut Ghosh Thakur & Shri Partho Ghosh.

