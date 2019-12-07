Mon. Dec 9th, 2019

Gaane Ondhokaare released two video albums musically directed by Pritam Kundu
sung by Pratika Karmakar & Kajari Mimi Roy
in the upcoming album Sneha Ojha is also landing her voice with both these singers

Song Lyrics by Shri Pritam Kundu

Video Directed by Anindit Chakraborty, D.O.P by Rupsha Dutta, Assisted by Arnab Dey.

Video Choreographed by Sunayan Das

Edit by Surajit Barman
Makeup by Sweta Jaiswal

Photography by Sayantan Saha

Video Links :- https://t.co/VDyh9bhNbC &
https://t.co/59OpHfkTAA

