Gala anniversary celebration at ATRY’S

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti.

ATRY’s Beauty Clinic & Makeover Studio has recently completed the 10th glorious year in 2019.

To commemorate this special occasion they organized a gala evening with cake cutting and champagne opening ceremony at Anjali Bati in the gracious presence of Tollywood Diva- Sayantika. Atry Maj, the owner of Atry’s Salon and Sayantika celebrated this grand evening by cutting a cake and opening a bottle of champagne along with a fun chit-chat session with media personnel. Atry shared a few words about the future plans of the Salon, while Sayantika graced the occasion with her obvious charm. It was a memorable evening for them who were present at the venue.

