“Ganer Opare” changed my career: Mimi Chakraborty

Actor-cum politician Mimi Chakraborty recently engaged with her fans through an interactive LIVE session

on Helo, on the platform’s second anniversary. When asked about the turning point of her career, she

said, “I struggled in my modelling career and then did Champion for 3 months where surprisingly I got a

chance to work with Rituporno Ghosh.”

“It all started with an audition for ‘Ganer Opare’ where my chance of getting the part was bleak. I had

really short hair at that time. When I went inside, Rituporno Ghosh helped me apply ‘kajal’ in my eyes,

helped me wear a saree and gave me the part. The selection of ‘Ganer Opare’ changed my life”, she

added, who was later asked by the Unishe April director if she can dance and speak Bengali Rabindrik

Language. Her response to both the questions was that she would try.

She remembered the time when she was given the script in Ghosh’s handwriting at Prosenjit Chatterjee’s

house. Prosenjit was astounded after knowing that Mimi could not speak Bengali and went speechless for

a couple of minutes before asking her to leave. ” I thought this was the end of the project. But since the

contract was already signed, I went to Ghosh’s house after that. He gave me a walkman that had the

recorded version of the script. I heard it the entire night and the next morning in my first shot, I did

great. Rituporno Ghosh was elated and hugged me right after the performance.”

Chakraborty, who entered politics in 2019 was seen doing tremendous work on the ground after Kolkata

was badly hit by cyclone Amphan. Elaborating on the experience, she said,” I live on the 10th floor and

during the time, I had to cover every door and window using tapes because of the storm. There were

cases where people living in high rises saw their windows fly away. In villages, crops, fisheries, and

houses were ruined. I am happy to stand beside people in these tough times and request everyone to

provide mental support to each other. I urge everyone to continue wearing masks and wash hands.”

When asked about her quarantine routine, she revealed the first two months went completely on

following all sanitation rules. She further confessed of being panicked due to the situation but still

ensured to maintain proper hygiene. Over the time, she became anxious and demotivated about the

future but later realized that it is not only about her but about the people around who are equally

affected by the circumstances.

The actor also went on to say that the lockdown has helped her give full attention to her dogs,”For the

initial days, Max and Chiku took time to sink in the fact that I was actually staying home all day”, she

said, who called the time spent with them to be one of the best memories.

Chakraborty shared her experience of working with popular Bengali actor Jeet as wonderful. “It was a

wonderful experience. Jeet is a very good talker and a very inspiring person. He motivates everyone

around him, and I feel our thoughts match a lot. Both of us are very work- oriented. Jeet respects his

work a lot.”

who planned to release her new movie with Jeet “Baazi” in Eid was expecting to watch it with her friend

and constituency people from Banguar and Sonarpur in an Inox in Sonarpur but unfortunately could not

happen?

Chakraborty was asked to reveal a friend from the industry, she said,” Everyone knows, it is Nusrat! Rest,

all are from outside the industry”.

Along with Mimi, famous Bollywood divas including Ananya Panday, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Bhumi

Pednekar, Tamannaah, and regional superstars including Sonalee Kulkarni, Sonia Mann, Anu Sithara,

Shriya Saran amongst others went LIVE to join in the celebrations and wished Helo on its successful

journey turning two.