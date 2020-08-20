‘GATE’ WAY TO LAURELS: UEMK SCRIPTS ANOTHER SUCCESS STORY

Navigation
Amidst the air of negativity spread by COVID 19 pandemic University of Engineering & Management, Kolkata (UEM, Kolkata) has set the Thames on fire by scripting a remarkable success story in GATE 2020. It has proved once again that hard work, determination and perseverance have no alternative. This year UEM, Kolkata has produced more than 85 ‘gems’ who have come up with flying colours in GATE surpassing the previous year’s record. In its first endeavour UEM, Kolkata had more than 65 success stories in 2019.

All these did not happen over the night. It has its root in the farsightedness of the Chancellor of the University,                    Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakraborty has a distinct vision of paving the way for the students to pursue their career not only in Private sectors but also in Public sectors so that they may be prepared to face any challenge that springs up on their way to a successful and respectable career. This year’s achievement is also noteworthy in the way that the                        in-house / autonomous training facility has played a pivotal role in scripting this unprecedented success story. The dedicated team of distinguished professors and experts and a state of the art infrastructure have produced a conducive atmosphere where the students always get motivated to cut through the Gordian knot named GATE. A series of scientifically crafted Mock Tests throughout the year provides the students with a sense of real life experience. It helps them crack GATE comfortably.

Some of the successful students from 2019 batch are already pursuing higher studies in the illustrious IITSs throughout the country. Following the footsteps of their predecessors , Sudipto Dash [BT : AIR(91)], Rahul Paul [CSE : AIR(343)] and many more have brought laurels to the university  and proved  why UEMK  is miles ahead in terms of  multidimensional  vision  and  its execution. UEMK has once again become the torch bearer in propagating the fact that GATE is more about labour and persistence than mere talent.

