Gatorade India appoints Hima Das as brand ambassador

Gatorade India today announced that it has signed on champion athlete Hima Das as its brand ambassador. She joins athletes P.V. Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra as the brand’s ambassador in India.

The brand will be paying tribute to the sprint runner by giving a new twist to its ‘Nothing Beats Gatorade’ philosophy. ‘Nothing Beats Hima. Nothing Beats Gatorade’ builds on the brand’s belief that sports performance is driven from within.

Gatorade India will also work with Hima Das during the period of partnership to understand her training and race-day nutrition better. Gatorade’s scientific formula has the right amount of fluids, electrolytes and carbohydrates that can help an athlete rehydrate, replenish and refuel while playing any sport. For over 30 years, Gatorade has been studying ways to help athletes improve performance by delivering proper hydration and nutrition.

Announcing the partnership, Tarun Bhagat, Director-Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India said, “We are delighted to welcome Hima Das into Gatorade’s family of athletes. As the world’s no.1 sports drink brand, Gatorade has always aimed to identify athletes it believes in, early on in their careers and push them to power their performance by enabling them to achieve more with the right balance of nutrients including fluids, electrolytes and carbohydrates. Hima personifies the spirit of the brand through her persevering attitude and unwavering spirit to win. We believe that Gatorade is the perfect fuel to partner with Hima Das as she sets out to achieve new accolades for the country.”

Speaking about the partnership, Hima Das said, “Winning comes with long hours of practice, persistence and perspiration. Each day leading up to a race throws a new challenge and one must be equipped to take it head on. Gatorade helps athletes like me do just that. I am honored to join the Gatorade family which consists of sporting legends across the world. I am looking forward to working with them to understand my hydration requirements and using the insights to better my athletic performance.”

The appointment of Hima Das as a brand ambassador is a reiteration of Gatorade’s efforts to drive authenticity and partner with relevant sources of authority. The brand brought on board ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu in 2017, followed by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra a year later.

