GCCA India Launches Key aim to drive ongoing sustainability work across Indian cement sector

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has today announced the launch of GCCA India.

Based in Mumbai, GCCA India will focus on driving forward the key sustainability work underway within the cement sector, in the second largest cement producing nation in the world.

As part of GCCA’s strategic partnership with the World Business Council on Sustainable Development, GCCA India takes over the work of the Cement Sustainability Initiative (CSI) India which formerly served as the sector’s sustainability alliance.

GCCA India was today officially launched at a distinguished inauguration event in New Delhi. A number of leading Indian cement companies joined a high- level panel, discussing ‘the Role of the Cement & Concrete sector in the Circular Economy’ – panellists included Mr. K. K. Maheshwari, MDof UltraTech Cement and Mr. Jamshed Cooper, MD of Heidelberg Cement India.

Speaking at the GCCA India launch event in Delhi, Benjamin Sporton, GCCA Chief Executive Officer said: “I’m delighted to officially launch GCCA India. Building collaboration and bringing important focus to the sustainability work that is underway across the cement sector in India is vital.

“India is clearly a critical market in terms of cement producing capacity and with population growth, and the growing demand and need for safe homes and key infrastructure, cement and concrete are clearly going to play an important role in the future development of the country. It’s very much the aim of GCCA India to help ensure that this is undertaken in a sustainable way.”

The Indian cement industry has been a partner in India’s development and has helped accelerate key development projects such as affordable housing and infrastructure. Equally, the Indian cement industry is conscious and aware of its responsibility to ensure a sustainable approach to its business conduct. Recently, the India Cement Sector SDG Roadmap was launched to help realise the potential of the sector to contribute to the 2030 agenda.

Speaking about GCCA India’s launch, UltraTech Cement Limited Managing Director Mr K. K. Maheshwari said, “Lookingat the key role the Indian cement sector will play in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), climate change and circular economy related objectives, GCCA has decided to launch its operations in India. I am confident that GCCA India’s launch will help to further accelerate the sustainable development agenda of the Indian cement industry.”

GCCA India will help ensure that in terms of the sector commitments to sustainability, innovation in technology and manufacture, and collaboration across the wider built environment, the Indian cement sector can play a key leadership role.

GCCA India will develop a work program that will focus on the wider global GCCA priorities but with practical application across the Indian built environment.

GCCA priorities include:

• Positioning concrete as the sustainable building material of choice

• Promoting best practice in the areas of safety, production and the use of cement and concrete in the built environment

• Fostering innovation in the cement and concrete sectors

• Making a positive contribution to sustainable development

• Promoting the principles of a circular economy across the value chain

Like this: Like Loading...