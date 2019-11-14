GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute announces “Haato Bangla Haato”

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute announced “Haato Bangla Haato”, a walkathon to raise awareness about Diabetes, at a Press conference today. The session was addressed by Prof (Dr) Sukumar Mukherjee, Chairman & Senior Consultant Physician, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute, Prof (Dr) Shubhankar Chowdhury, HOD & Consultant Endocrinologist, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute, Dr Chandrachur Bhattacharyya, HOD & Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute, Dr Siddhartha Ghosh, HOD & Consultant Ophthalmologist, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute, Dr Sujoy Majumdar, HOD & Consultant Diabetologist, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute, Dr Saibal Chakraborty, HOD (Cardiology), Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute, Dr Subhasis Ganguly, HOD – General Medicine, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute, Ms Musrefa Hossain, CEO,GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute and Dr Arindam Chanda, COO, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute.

The session highlighted the current scenario of Diabetes in West Bengal and GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute’s contribution and role in combating this deadly disease. Diabetes is India’s fastest growing disease; approximately 144 million people have been projected to be diabetic by 2025. Addressing this pertinent issue, GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute has taken the onus to introduce this awareness campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Musrefa Hossain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute said, “Diabetes is India’s fastest growing disease. Addressing this issue, we came up with Haato Bangla Haato four years ago. With our campaign, we want to promote that walking is our greatest tool in this fight to combat diabetes. It is imperative to create awareness in all age groups and sections of the society that walking is the most essential antidote to this debilitating disease. The campaign has now gained added momentum after GD Hospital and Diabetes Institute received ‘Best Public Initiative of the Year’ award by the World Health and Wellness Congress last year. We hope that our campaign impacts maximum people to join this movement. This year, we will also be conducting the walkathon at Malda.”

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee will be present to flag off this walkathon on 17th November, Sunday from GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute. The walkathon in Malda will be held on 24th November.

In the past, the event has been supported by a bevy of eminent personalities like Saurav Ganguly, Dev, Rituparna Sengupta, Prosenjit Chattejree, Gargee Roy Choudhury, Kanchan Mallick, Nipobithi, Sambaran Banerjee, Arjun Chakraborty, singer Tirtha Bhattacharaya and many more. Last year, the walkathon had a total attendance of more than __ participants which included doctors, nurses, teachers, school children, special needs children, parents, grandparents- All joined hands for a common cause.

Apart from this walkathon, the hospital has also introduced a ‘Diabetes Checkup on Wheels’ campaign across the city. This mobile Diabetes Care vehicle will move around the city and will conduct free tests, vitals scan and will try to create awareness in detecting, managing and eliminating diabetes. On World Diabetes Day (14th November), GD Hospital & Diabetes Institute will also offer GD Diabetes Monitoring Panel wherein the panel of tests will be conducted at a nominal amount for the patients.

