General Budget 2019 and Stock market

20 hours ago

By Surendra Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Shree Bahubali Stock Broking Limited

This year, as in all previous election years, there are 2 budget presentations. The first one has already been presented as vote on account in the month of February to approve expenditure up to March 2019 and the second one will be presented on 5th July as the full-fledged budget. The Government made quite a few changes in the Income tax slab and other domains, keeping the ensuing general elections in perspective. The main challenge before Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman, the second female finance minister after Mrs. Indira Gandhi, will be to contain the fiscal deficit target amidst: 
• Revenue Department’s negative outlook for direct tax collection target. 
• Not so encouraging GST collections figure. 
• Not so encouraging monsoon forecast. Although falling crude prices is having a favourable impact, things don’t look easy for our honourable finance minister keeping the overall dynamics in perspective. 
Additionally, since the aim of the government is home for all by 2022 and fulfillment of social agendas announced in the Manifesto of BJP, we believe that the upcoming budget will have policies largely in favour of the rurals.

Empirically, these type of policies lead to buoyant markets in the long term but in the short term there are chances of knee jerk reaction by the market participants. The benchmark indices are already ruling at all-time highs whereas the midcap indices are ruling at multi year lows. The corporate earnings are not backing the highs and hence we expect volatile markets in the near and mid-term. Sectors to watch out for are Consumer goods and Housing. Backed by a recent rate cut and expecting a further cut in the August monetary policy, the real estate sector, corporate banks and strong NBFCs must be keenly watched.

