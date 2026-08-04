The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 90 lives so far, while 109 roads are closedRoad accidents have occurred in Kinnaur and Manali, and a school building in Kullu has collapsed.







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90 people dead, 109 roads closed: Rain wreaks havoc in Himachal, 54-year-old bridge washed away in floods (PTI pic)





Rain in Himachal has led to a sharp increase in slippery conditions and landslides, and the water level in rivers and streams has also risen significantlyConsequently, the administration is constantly warning tourists and locals about the potential for such incidentsAs many as 90 people have died in various rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon seasonOn Saturday, a car fell into the Sutlej River near National Highway 5 in Kinnaur killing three menOn the same day, two young men lost their lives when their vehicle fell into a 20-foot-deep ravine in Manali.

52-year-old bridge washed away in floods

Meanwhile, on Monday, a landslide destroyed the Pankwa Primary School building in Nirmand, Kullu districtThe adjacent school also faced danger500 apple trees were destroyed.

An old bridge built in 1962 over the Bata River in the Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district collapsed on Monday afternoon due to strong currentsA few days ago, the bridge was on the verge of collapse due to a tilted pillarTraffic on the bridge had been reduced.

Traffic on the bridge was closed on Monday morningHeavy rain in the upper reaches caused a pillar of the Bata Bridge, on the four-lane portion of the Kala Amb-Paonta Sahib National Highway, to collapse under the strong current of water, and a large portion of it also broke and fell into the river.

Traffic has been diverted to a new bridgeIn Banjar, Kullu district, strong currents in the Phalachan River and Ghalingcha Drain, located within the Mashiyar Panchayat, washed away the bridge and two temporary culvertsThis has disrupted traffic in the villages of Mashiyar, Kameda, Majhli, and Thanegarh.

109 roads closed in the state

Late Sunday night, due to a landslide on Theog bypass in Shimla, debris and stones fell from the hill on a car parked on the roadsideOn Pathankot-Mandi National Highway, between Narla and Bijni in Mandi, the approach of the newly constructed bridges at Narla and Bhatog collapsed, due to which the movement of vehicles has been stopped and the traffic has been diverted from the old road75.8 mm rainfall was recorded in Paonta Sahib, 68.2 mm in Shri Naina Devi Ji, 57 mm in Una109 roads were closed in the state and 30 drinking water schemes were affected.