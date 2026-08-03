Aashirvaad Launches India’s OG Protein Solution – Sand Roasted Chana Sattu at Rs10 for 10gm protein

Reinforcing its commitment to making nutritious everyday foods more accessible to Indian households, Aashirvaad strengthens its portfolio with the launch of Aashirvaad Chana Sattu across East India. The launch aligns with the brands broader focus on building products that are naturally rich in protein and fibre, catering to the growing demand for nutritious staples without compromising on affordability or authenticity.

Traditionally consumed across eastern India, Sattu has long been valued as a wholesome food that combines taste, satiety and nutritionWith consumers increasingly seeking foods that support healthier lifestyles, Sattu is witnessing renewed relevance as a natural source of protein and dietary fibre and because it contains essential minerals such as iron, zinc and magnesium, it is a simple, everyday nutritional choice for families.

Aashirvaad Chana Sattu is made from carefully sourced select and quality chana and prepared using the traditional sand-roasting process, which gives the distinctive roasted aroma, flavour and golden colour associated with authentic SattuUniformly sand-roasted and finely ground for a smooth texture, it is suitable for a variety of traditional and everyday preparations.

Speaking about the launch, MrAnuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer, Staples and Adjacencies, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said: “Today, consumers are increasingly looking for nutritious foods that fit naturally into their daily diet without requiring a change in eating habitsSattu is one such food valued for its taste, versatility and nutritional goodnessWith Aashirvaad Chana Sattu, we are bringing the authenticity of this cherished regional staple together with the quality and trust of Aashirvaad, making it more accessible for consumers to enjoy the benefits of sattu as part of their daily diet.”

Catering to regional preferences, Aashirvaad Chana Sattu has launched two distinct variants – Chana Sattu with Jeera in Bihar and Plain Chana Sattu in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The range is available in 47g, 200g, 250g and 500g through general trade and will be available in modern trade and leading e-commerce platformsThe value pack of 47g at Rs10 offers 10gm of protein per pack making it more accessible for all.