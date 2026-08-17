Amit Malviya dropped: Who is Deepak Mhaskey, new BJP IT cell chief in Nitin Nabin’s 2029 team


New Delhi: Amit Malviya dropped as the party’s IT Cell chiefHe has been replaced by Deepak Mhaskey from Chhattisgarh.



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