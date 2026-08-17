Amit Malviya dropped: Who is Deepak Mhaskey, new BJP IT cell chief in Nitin Nabin’s 2029 team

New Delhi: Amit Malviya dropped as the party’s IT Cell chiefHe has been replaced by Deepak Mhaskey from Chhattisgarh.
Revolutionary taking place
New Delhi: Amit Malviya dropped as the party’s IT Cell chiefHe has been replaced by Deepak Mhaskey from Chhattisgarh.
Responding to continuous student demonstrations demanding transparency in state recruitment exams, CM Hemant Soren assured protesters that the government is…
Delhi consumers will see the additional surcharge reflected in their September electricity bills, with the DERC set to revise it…
On Sunday, the Jan Suraaj party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Patna police for allegedly detaining…