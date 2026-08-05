Assam flood: Number of affected drops to 1.22 lakh, toll rises to 89 with 2 more deaths, CM Sarma issues statement

The authority has distributed 99.63 quintals of rice, 18.47 quintals of dal, 6.24 quintals of salt and 608.83 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state in the last 24 hours.





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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma





New Delhi: The flood situation in Assam has improved as the number of affected people dipped to 1.22 lakh in five districts, but the toll rose to 89 with two more deathsAs per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued this evening, two persons lost their lives in the deluge in the last 24 hours.

The fresh deaths were reported in Sivasagar and Golaghat, including a boy drowning in the floodwatersWith these fatalities, the total number of deaths in this year’s floods has increased to 89According to the authority’s daily flood report, more than 1,22,100 people remained affected in Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districtsSivasagar was the worst-hit district with nearly 60,000 people affected, followed by Charaideo (31,000) and Jorhat (20,000).

The flood situation has improved since Monday, when more than 1.28 lakh people were affected across six districtsThe ASDMA said that the administration has been running 55 relief camps and relief distribution centres in four districts, taking care of 17,857 affected people at present.

The authority has distributed 99.63 quintals of rice, 18.47 quintals of dal, 6.24 quintals of salt and 608.83 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state in the last 24 hours.

At present, 365 villages are under water and 15,342.92 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA saidEmbankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in different districts of the state.

At present, Dhansiri is flowing above the danger level at NumaligarhOn account of widespread flooding, 26,575 domestic animals and poultry have been affected across the state.

(With PTI Inputs)