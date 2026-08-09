Assam floods turn deadlier: Toll reaches 100, 1.4 lakh people affected

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two people drowned in floodwaters in the last 24 hours, one each in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts.





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Vehicles wade through a waterlogged area following rainfall, at Hatigaon in GuwahatiPTI





The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Sunday, with two more persons losing their lives, taking the death toll in this year’s deluge to 100, according to an official bulletinOne person each drowned in floodwaters in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts during the last 24 hours, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

More than 1,37,500 people are currently affected in Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts, it saidGolaghat is the worst-hit district, with nearly 70,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with around 40,000 and Jorhat with more than 16,000.

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The situation has improved slightly since Saturday, when nearly 1.5 lakh people were affected across eight districtsThe administration is operating 125 relief camps and relief distribution centres in six districts, where 49,061 affected people are currently taking shelter, the ASDMA said.

During the last 24 hours, authorities distributed 710.44 quintals of rice, 127.85 quintals of dal, 38.34 quintals of salt and 3,773.7 litres of mustard oil among flood-affected peopleAs many as 456 villages remain inundated, while 11,933.46 hectares of cropland have been damaged, the ASDMA said.

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Floodwaters have also damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in several districtsDhansiri at Golaghat and Numaligarh, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi, are currently flowing above the danger level, according to the ASDMAThe floods have also affected 43,331 domestic animals and poultry across the state.