BJP's master plan to win Punjab assembly elections 2027 ready! Saffron camp all set to challenge AAP and Congress, party plans to...

The Punjab BJP launched the “Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan” (Social Harmony Pledge Campaign), which will run from Guru Purnima until Magh Purnima next year.





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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah





New Delhi: With the Punjab Assembly elections inching closer, the saffron camp has stepped up work on its electoral strategy in the stateThe 2027 Punjab polls will mark the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first serious attempt to strengthen its base in the state on its own, without the support of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)The BJP is currently focusing on social outreach, inducting new leaders, strengthening its organisational network, and aggressively targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in an effort to emerge as more than just a third alternative.

The saffron camp had contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections independently, after ending its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, but managed to win only two seats with a vote share of 6.6 percentIn the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party’s vote share rose to 18.65 percent, though it failed to win a single seat.

Despite these setbacks, the BJP leadership does not view the previous results as a barrier and has begun long-term preparations with its sights firmly set on the 2027 Assembly elections.

Attempt to Build Social Coalitions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made outreach to the Scheduled Caste community, particularly the Ravidassia community, a key part of its strategy in PunjabTo recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Punjab on February 1, on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, announced that the Adampur Airport would be named after Guru Ravidas and that the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Express would be launched between Jalandhar and Varanasi.

Following this, the Punjab BJP launched the “Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan” (Social Harmony Pledge Campaign), which will run from Guru Purnima until Magh Purnima next yearThe campaign aims to spread Guru Ravidas’ message of social harmony and equality among the people.

Here are some of the key details:

Following the 2022 Assembly elections, several senior Congress leaders joined the BJP.

Ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, seven AAP Rajya Sabha members from the state have already become part of the BJP, including Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha was once considered one of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s closest confidants.

Chadha is believed to have a deep understanding of AAP’s electoral strategy in Punjab, where the party is currently in power, and could help the BJP exploit AAP’s weaknesses.

As the elections approach, he could play a significant role in shaping and executing the BJP’s campaign in Punjab.

Focus on Inducting Leaders from Other Parties

The Bharatiya Janata Party is also planning to induct several Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Since 2022, several Congress leaders have joined the partyThe BJP believes that electoral success in Punjab will not be possible without strengthening its local leadershipAs part of this strategy, leaders with influence in different regions are being entrusted with key organisational responsibilities to reinforce the party’s presence down to the booth level.

Major Bet on Keval Singh Dhillon and Ravneet Singh Bittu

By replacing Sunil Jakhar with Keval Singh Dhillon as the Punjab BJP president, the party has sought to send a strong message to Sikh votersDhillon is the BJP’s first Jat Sikh state president and is considered politically influential in the Malwa region, which is also Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s political stronghold.

Meanwhile, Ravneet Singh Bittu, who joined the BJP after leaving the Congress, is also being projected as a key face of the party’s strategy in PunjabDespite losing the Lok Sabha election, he was inducted into the Union Council of MinistersWith his Rajya Sabha tenure coming to an end, there is speculation that he could be entrusted with a major organisational role in the party.