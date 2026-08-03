The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra 2026, imposing restrictions on heavy goods vehicles on several key routes.





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Delhi Traffic Advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026: Heavy vehicle movement restricted on key routes; check diversions, alternate routes(Representational Image)





Delhi Traffic alert: Delhiites, may we have your attention, please! Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisoryTo ensure the safe and smooth movement of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra–2026, traffic restrictions and diversions have been put in place for heavy goods vehicles bound for Uttar Pradesh and UttarakhandCommuters and transport operators are advised to use the designated alternate routes, plan their journeys in advance, and follow the directions of Delhi Traffic Police personnel.

What is the latest Delhi Traffic Advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026?

In the advisory, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “In view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra–2026 and to ensure the safety and smooth movement of Kanwariyas as well as the general public, heavy goods vehicles heading towards Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be regulated on certain routesThe following traffic diversions shall remain in effect”

Diversion/Restriction for Goods Vehicles

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | KANWAR YATRA–2026 To ensure the safe and smooth movement of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra–2026, traffic restrictions and diversions have been put in place for heavy goods vehicles bound for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Commuters and transport operators are… pic.twitter.com/RmoVvh2MKa — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 2, 2026

Which heavy vehicles are restricted under the latest traffic advisory?

Goods vehicles bound for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will not be allowed towards Shastri Park, Khajuri and Bhajanpura from Ring Road.

Goods vehicles approaching Mukarba Chowk towards Wazirabad will not be permitted to use Signature Bridge or Old Wazirabad Bridge and will be diverted directly towards Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Goods vehicles approaching from Timarpur will not be permitted to use Wazirabad Flyover and Signature Bridge and will also be diverted directly towards Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Goods vehicles approaching Yudhister Setu will not be allowed to use Yudhister Setu and will be diverted from Chandgi Ram Akhara Loop, Monastery Loop, and the western foot of Yudhister Setu towards Ring Road.

All goods vehicles are advised to use NH-9 or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) to reach their respective destinations.

What are the alternate routes for goods vehicles during Kanwar Yatra?