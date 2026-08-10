Delhi Traffic Alert: Okhla Barrage-Kalindi Kunj stretch to remain affected till August 12; Check roads and routes to avoid, important guidelines

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory as the Okhla Barrage–Kalindi Kunj stretch is expected to remain affected until August 12 due to the Kanwar Yatra and ongoing road repair work.





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Delhi traffic advisory for Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Commuters alert! Avoid these roads, Check affected stretch, and alternate routes(Photo Credit: IANS)





Delhi Traffic alert: Attention, please! Delhiites, planning to go out somewhere? Then you must read this articleThe Delhi traffic advisory has released an important updateAs per a tweet from the Delhi traffic police, traffic movement in and around Kalindi Kunj Junction is likely to remain slow and congested till August 12, 2026 due to heavy movement of Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and ongoing road repair work on the Okhla Barrage–Kalindi Kunj stretch.

In a detailed traffic advisory, the Delhi traffic police wrote, “In view of the heavy movement of Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and road repair work on the Okhla Barrage–Kalindi Kunj stretch, traffic movement in and around Kalindi Kunj Junction is likely to remain slow and congested till 12.08.2026.”

“The road condition on Okhla Barrage Road is presently poor, with ongoing repair work and waterlogging at certain locationsIn addition, heavy pedestrian movement of Kanwariyas is expected on the routeSimilar restrictions during Kanwar Yatra have previously resulted in significant congestion around Kalindi Kunj,” the notice added.

Roads/Routes to avoid

Traffic congestion is likely on the following roads/locations till August 12, 2026:

Kalindi Kunj Junction

Okhla Barrage Road, Noida

Kalindi Kunj–Noida Road

Connecting roads towards Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Advisory to commuters

Motorists travelling between Delhi, Noida and Faridabad are advised to avoid Kalindi Kunj Junction during peak hours and use alternate routes wherever feasible till August 12, 2026.

Plan your journey in advance and allow sufficient additional travel time

Avoid unnecessary travel through Kalindi Kunj during the Kanwar Yatra

Avoid roadside parking and wrong-side driving

Drive slowly and maintain lane discipline, particularly near waterlogged and road-repair stretches

Here’s the detailed tweet given belowCheck the details here.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Traffic movement in and around Kalindi Kunj Junction is likely to remain slow and congested till 12.08.2026 due to heavy movement of Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and ongoing road repair work on the Okhla Barrage–Kalindi Kunj stretch. ADVISORY… pic.twitter.com/dzqYI092mO — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 9, 2026

Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experienceFollow the directions of the police deployed at key intersections“Drive slowly and maintain lane discipline, particularly near waterlogged and road-repair stretches Stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police channels,” the Delhi traffic police added.