‘Free online coaching for various exam for aspirants’: PM Modi announces major initiative for youth on Independence Day


On the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive exams to ease the financial burden on their families“Coa

Published: August 15, 2026, 9:20 AM IST






'Free online coaching for various exam for aspirants': PM Modi announces major initiative for youth on Independence Day


On the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive exams to ease the financial burden on their families“Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle classWe will provide free online coaching for various exams,” Modi said in his address to the nation on India’s 80th Independence Day.



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