Good news for Delhi residents as CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi – Swachhta Abhiyan 2026’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today launched , a city-wide cleanliness campaign that will be conducted across the national capital from 17 August to 2 October.





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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta





New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today launched , a city-wide cleanliness campaign that will be conducted across the national capital from 17 August to 2 OctoberThe launch programme was attended by Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Shri Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, MCD Mayor Shri Pravesh Wahi, MLA Shri Abhay Verma, along with senior officials, public representatives and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister called upon government departments, civic agencies, RWAs, market associations and citizens to actively participate in the campaign through Shramdaan and collective actionShe said the campaign will focus on cleanliness drives across public spaces, source segregation of waste, reduction of single-use plastic and promotion of the 3R principle — Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

She also announced that the best-performing wards will receive an incentive of ₹1 crore in recognition of their outstanding cleanliness efforts, and appealed to every Delhiite to make cleanliness a part of everyday life.