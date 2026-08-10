‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to be observed in all UP madrasas; instructions issued to involve students in patriotic programmes

Danish Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf, and Haj, has directed the Principal Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department to issue necessary guidelines for organising campaign-related programs in all madrasas.





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New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated preparations to extend the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to all madrasas across the stateDanish Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf, and Haj, has directed the Principal Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department to issue necessary guidelines for organising campaign-related programs in all madrasas.

Under this initiative, alongside the hoisting of the Tricolour, madrasas will host the National Anthem, patriotic programs, and awareness sessions highlighting the contributions of the great freedom fightersThe Minister of State remarked that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign—launched following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath—is not merely an event but a mass movement designed to strengthen the spirit of respect, pride, unity, and integrity towards the nation.

He directed that students and youth from all madrasas in the state be actively involved in the campaignIn addition to hoisting the Tricolour and holding patriotic events, awareness programs should be organized to educate students about the struggles and sacrifices of the great freedom fighters who contributed to the struggle for independence.

Danish Ansari stated that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign would further strengthen the sense of patriotism, national unity, and respect for constitutional values ​​among students studying in madrasasHe noted that the campaign aims to connect every section of society with a sense of reverence for the national flag and the nation itself.

He emphasised that the Tricolour is a symbol of the country’s honour, prestige, and gloryResponding to the Prime Minister’s call and under the Chief Minister’s leadership, every section of Uttar Pradesh will join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and convey a message of national unity and integrity with great enthusiasm.

(With IANS inputs)