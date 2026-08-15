The playing of the National Song in full added a special touch to this year’s Independence Day celebrations, which also mark 150 years of Vande Mataram.





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Historic first! Vande Mataram takes centre stage at Red Fort as India marks 150 years of national song (Image: PTI/file)





Vande Mataram, India’s National Song, was played in full for the first time during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on SaturdayThe special moment took place during the 80th Independence Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra ModiThe singing of Vande Mataram was followed by the national anthem, Jana Gana ManaThis year is particularly significant as India is marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.

As Prime Minister Modi unfurled the national flag from the Red Fort, a 21-gun salute was given as part of the ceremonyThe salute was carried out by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) of the Indian Army using locally made 105 mm Light Field Guns.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, the Army band performed Vande Mataram at the historic venue.

The celebrations also included an aerial display by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air ForceThe helicopters showered flower petals over the Red Fort as part of the ceremony.

One of the helicopters carried the national flag, while the other displayed a flag featuring Vande Mataram.

The playing of the National Song in full added a special touch to this year’s Independence Day celebrations, which also mark 150 years of Vande Mataram.