Jharkhand students has announced that they will burn effigies of CM Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, escalating their protest over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/jharkhand-students-protest-protesters-burn-effigies-cm-soren-rahul-gandhi-august-16-cms-residence-gherao-august-20-neet-jpsc-jssc-paper-leak-8502597/ Copy









Jharkhand Students Protest: Protesters to burn effigies of CM Soren, Rahul Gandhi on August 16; CM’s residence Gherao on August 20 | Image: X





Jharkhand Students Protest: Student protesters are going to burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 24 district headquarters on Sunday to draw the state government’s attention to their demands regarding alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinationsStudent leaders on Saturday reiterated their demands for cancellation of the JSSC CGL and JPSC 11th to 13th exams, a CBI probe and resignation of CM Soren if their demands are not met.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, student leader Piyush Kumar said the agitation would now move beyond the “Gandhian way” of protest.

“JPSC 11th to 13th, JSSC CGL cancellation and along with that a CBI inquiryAnd if it’s not happening, then the Honourable Chief Minister should resign,” Kumar said.

Announcing the next phase of the agitation, he said, “We will burn effigies at district headquarters across the state, including in Ranchi, starting tomorrow”

Another student leader, Ravinder Paswan, clarified that the effigies would be of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress of supporting the Jharkhand government despite the students’ demands.

“Today I am telling you…We will burn effigies not only of Hemant Soren but also of Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts as wellBecause Rahul Gandhi talked to us on an audio call and said, ‘We are with you.’ If you are with the students, then stay with the students,” the student leader said.

The leaders also announced that they would intensify the agitation if their demands were not addressed.

Kumar said the August 10 ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ was “just a preview” and announced that students would surround Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20.

“The ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ on the 10th was just a preview; the 20th is yet to comeIf all the exams conducted by the agency are not cancelled and a CBI inquiry is not conducted, all the students and youth of Jharkhand will surround the CM’s residence on the 20th and stay there until they fulfil our legitimate demands,” he said.

“It will not be a request now; it will be a fight‘Naukri chor, gaddi chhor’,” he added.

Student leader Ravinder Paswan said the students had been protesting for 22 days and accused both the JMM government and Congress of playing politics over their demands.

“We won’t fall for your politics or your conspiraciesTherefore, through this press conference, we are announcing that from now on, the shape of our movement will change,” Paswan told ANI.

He further alleged that the government had failed to respond to the students’ prolonged protest and said the agitation would now be intensified.

“Today, we are changing the course of our movementWe have had enough of Gandhian methods and peaceful protestsThey simply aren’t listeningWe are now going to adopt the path of Bhagat SinghWe are prepared to face bullets, even if the government shoots us in the chest, for this causeWe will continue our agitation until our demands are metWe are issuing an ultimatum to the government: meet our demands by the 18thCancel the JSSC results, scrap all exams conducted by the TDPL agency, and order a CBI inquiry into all of themIf this is not done, lakhs of students and youths from Jharkhand will lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence on the 20th… the effigy burning is scheduled for tomorrowWe are going to burn the effigies of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself, Rahul Gandhi, and all the parties supporting them,” Paswan told ANI.

The student leaders have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)They have also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing protest by students, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on an indefinite hunger strikeMahto had alleged that police stopped him from participating in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi and accused personnel of assaulting students.

Meanwhile, CM Soren has assured that the state machinery is working to ensure transparency in recruitment examsHe informed that the Jharkhand government has also “Chhatron Ki Baat – Chhatron Ke Sath” initiativeThe primary aim of the initiative is to take suggestions from students on improving the education system.

(with ANI inputs)