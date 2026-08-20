Lucknow double murder suicide case: Cheating, divorce and WhatsApp status before suicide

A Lucknow SBI bank employee shot his estranged wife and sister before dying by suicideHere’s what we know so far.





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Lucknow double murder suicide





Lucknow horror: A chilling double murder-suicide unfolded in Lucknow on Thursday after an SBI employee allegedly shot his estranged wife outside her Gomti Nagar workplace before returning home to kill his sister and take his own lifeThe accused, 38-year-old Manas Vajpayee, called his wife Divya Mishra out from her ICICI Bank branch, briefly spoke with her, and opened fire before fleeingMishra, who had been living separately for over a year and filed for divorce, was declared dead at the hospital.

Shocking details of Lucknow double murder suicide case

She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her brought deadThe couple had been married for around 12 years but had reportedly been living separately for more than a yearMishra had also filed for divorce last year, according to information available to the police.

DCP, East, Dr Diksha Sharma said police initially received information about a woman being shot in the Gomti Nagar police station areaWhile officers were responding to the incident, police received another alert about a man who had allegedly killed his sister and then died by suicide.

“It was subsequently verified that he was the same man, Manas Vajpayee, who had killed his wife and sister before committing suicide,” Dr Sharma said.

Three firearms were recovered from the house, police saidIn another shocking layer to the case, Vajpayee, before killing himself had put a WhatsApp status announcing that he had killed his wife and sister.

What 38-year-old Manas Vajpayee posted as WhatsApp status?

“Today I killed my wife who cheated on meNow I have to kill myself and my sister, her sister Pragya, and everything,” read the WhatsApp statusA shopkeeper living near Vajpayee’s residence said that the accused returned home at around 12.30 p.mand appeared to be in a state of panic.

“He was in a hurry and sweating profuselyHe went inside the house and played the Hanuman Chalisa,” the shopkeeper reportedly said.

What do neighbors say on Lucknow horror?

The neighbour later noticed Vajpayee’s WhatsApp status and went inside the house, where he allegedly found him deadSoon after the shooting incident, Mishra’s sister, Pragya Mishra, posted on social media, saying she had received information that her sister had been shot and taken to Lohia Hospital]According to Manas Bajpai’s neighbor, Manas’s sister was mentally distressed.

According to Luv Kush (neighbor), when he saw Manas’s mobile status, he went to get the door openedThe door was locked, and after knocking extensively without a response, the door was broken open, revealing the dead bodies of both the brother and the sister inside.