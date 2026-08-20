Manipal Hospitals celebrates the spirit of active ageing with Senior Citizens’ Sports Summit in Kolkata~ Where age took a backseat and the joy of play took centre stage ~



Kolkata, 21st August 2026 By Oindrila & Rajannya : What happens when age takes a backseat and the childlike joy of play takes centre stage? A day filled with laughter, friendly competition, camaraderie and an infectious spirit of participationBringing this sentiment to life, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata hosted its Senior Citizens’ Sports Summit 2026 today, celebrating active ageing and encouraging senior citizens to stay physically active, mentally agile and socially connected.



The summit witnessed spirited participation by more than 100 senior citizens, who enthusiastically came together to compete, connect and celebrate through a variety of engaging indoor games, including chess, carrom, marble and spoon race, musical chairs, brain teasers, spelling bee and many moreFrom testing their strategic thinking and memory to showcasing their agility and sporting spirit, the participants turned the venue into a lively celebration of fitness, friendship and the simple joy of playThe event, themed ‘Keep Life in Play!’, highlighted that staying active and engaged can remain an integral part of life at every age.



The event was graced by senior specialists from across Manipal Hospitals Kolkata, including DrRathijit Mitra, Clinical Lead – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital Dhakuria; DrSusruta Bandyopadhyay, Head of the Department – ICU and Critical Care, Manipal Hospital Broadway; DrSoham Mandal, Consultant – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Broadway; DrAnsu Sen, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Salt Lake; DrPSBanerjee, Senior Consultant – Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Salt Lake; DrSutanu Hazra, Senior Consultant – Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur; DrSourav Dutta, Director, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Center, Broadway and Mukundpur Cluster, Kolkata; DrDilip Kumar, Director & Senior Consultant – Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass; DrHarsh Jain, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Manipal Hospital, EM Bypass; DrSourav Chatterjee, Consultant – Spine Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Salt Lake; DrJayanta Das, Consultant – Department of Vascular Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Broadway and DrNiket Arora, Senior Consultant – Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Manipal Hospital EM BypassThe doctors participated in the inauguration and prize distribution ceremonies and interacted with participants, reinforcing the importance of taking a holistic approach towards healthy ageing.



The inauguration ceremony was graced by Subhajit Saha, professional table tennis player from West Bengal, Arjuna Award winner (2006) and a distinguished sportsperson with an illustrious record, including Commonwealth Games gold medals in 2006 and 2010, the National Men’s Singles Championship title in 2006, and SAF Games gold medals in 2002 and 2004He has also been a multiple-medal winner at the Commonwealth Championships and currently serves as a coach of the Indian National Table Tennis TeamHis presence added a special sporting dimension to the summit and inspired participants to embrace movement, fitness and the spirit of sport, regardless of age.



The summit also featured a special felicitation ceremony honouring senior achievers and entrepreneurs from Kolkata, recognising individuals who have continued to create a meaningful impact through their work, passion and commitment to societyThe felicitation honoured DrArunoday Mondal, 2020 Padma Shri Awardee and physician; Ramesh Chandran, environmentalist and founder of Vinisha; and Madhumita Sen, entrepreneur and owner of Advaya Weaves.



Emphasising the importance of critical care preparedness and safe physical activity among senior citizens, DrSusruta Bandyopadhyay said, “Healthy ageing is about staying engaged with life while also being mindful of individual health needsRegular physical activity, social interaction and a positive outlook can contribute significantly to overall well-beingAt the same time, seniors should understand their individual limitations and take appropriate precautions while participating in physical activitiesThe enthusiasm displayed by the participants today was a wonderful example of how movement and companionship can make ageing a more active and fulfilling journey.”



Highlighting the importance of cardiovascular health and regular physical activity, DrPSBanerjee, stated, “Staying physically active is one of the most important ways to support heart health as we ageRegular activities, when suited to an individual’s fitness level and medical condition, can help maintain stamina and overall functional capacityInitiatives like the Senior Citizens’ Sports Summit encourage seniors to discover enjoyable ways to stay active while also reminding them of the importance of regular health check-ups and timely medical guidance.”

Speaking about the importance of spinal health and maintaining mobility with age, DrSourav Chatterjee mentioned, “Maintaining spinal health becomes increasingly important with age, as stiffness, muscle weakness and balance issues can affect mobility and independenceRegular movement, appropriate strengthening exercises and maintaining good posture can help seniors stay mobile and confidentAn initiative like this demonstrates that physical activity does not always have to be strenuous; enjoyable games, participation and everyday movement can also help keep the body active and engaged.”

Highlighting the importance of vascular health and staying physically active, DrJayanta Das shared, “Good vascular health is an important part of healthy ageing, and regular physical activity can support circulation and overall cardiovascular fitnessSeniors should be encouraged to remain active in ways that are comfortable and appropriate for their individual health conditions rather than becoming sedentary due to age aloneThe Senior Citizens’ Sports Summit was a wonderful reminder that staying active can be enjoyable, social and motivating, helping seniors remain connected with both their bodies and their communities.”

Speaking about the importance of maintaining cardiovascular health and physical activity among senior citizens, DrNiket Arora expressed, “Age should never become a reason to stop participating in activities that bring joy and purposeFor senior citizens, maintaining physical activity, social connections and confidence can have a meaningful impact on overall quality of lifeWhile any activity should be undertaken after considering an individual’s health status, initiatives like this create a positive environment where seniors can stay engaged, challenge themselves and celebrate what they can do rather than focusing on age-related limitations.”

The prize distribution ceremony celebrated the enthusiasm and sporting spirit of the participants, with doctors from Manipal Hospitals’ different units coming together to felicitate the winnersBeyond the prizes, the ceremony celebrated participation, perseverance and the willingness to embrace new experiences.

The Senior Citizens’ Sports Summit concluded on a high note, leaving behind more than just winners and memoriesIt served as a vibrant reminder that age need not be a barrier to movement, participation, friendship or joyThrough the initiative, Manipal Hospitals Kolkata reinforced its commitment to promoting healthier, more active and more fulfilling ageing, encouraging senior citizens to ‘Keep Life in Play!’ at every stage of life.

